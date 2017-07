July 4 (Reuters) - CATENA MEDIA PLC

* Catena Media Acquires the Award-Winning Sports Affiliate bettingpro.com

* Purchase Price Amounts to Gbp 13.9 Million Whereas Gbp 11.9 Million Will Be Paid Upon Completion of Transaction

* Purchase Price Amounts to Gbp 13.9 Million

* TRANSFER OF ASSETS AND PAYMENT IS SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE NO LATER THAN END OF JULY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)