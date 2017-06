May 4 CATENA MEDIA PLC

* CATENA MEDIA STRENGTHENS ITS SPORTS BETTING AND MEDIA OFFERING THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF ASSETS IN ONLINE MEDIA

* PURCHASE PRICE FOR ASSETS AMOUNTS TO AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF GBP 11.65 MILLION WHICH SHALL BE PAID AS A CASH CONSIDERATION NO LATER THAN ON MAY 25, 2017

* IN ADDITION, THERE IS AN EARN-OUT OF MAXIMUM GBP 5.77 MILLION, WHICH IS BASED ON REVENUE PERFORMANCE OF ACQUIRED ASSETS OVER A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM CLOSING DATE, I.E. MAY 25, 2017