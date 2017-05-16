Canada names Judith LaRocque as interim chair of media regulator
June 19 The Canadian government appointed Judith LaRocque on Monday to act as interim chair of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for four months.
May 16 CATENA MEDIA PLC
* CATENA MEDIA EXPLORES POSSIBILITY TO MAKE A TAP ISSUE OF EUR 50 MILLION TO SECURE NEAR TERM ACQUISITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 The Canadian government appointed Judith LaRocque on Monday to act as interim chair of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for four months.
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage: