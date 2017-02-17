Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Catena AB:
* Q4 rental income 199.7 million Swedish crowns ($22.5 million)versus 119.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit from property management 81.3 million crowns versus 67.2 million crowns year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 3.50 crowns/ earnings per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8645 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.