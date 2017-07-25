FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 hours ago
BRIEF-Caterpillar expects some headwinds to profitability in 2H - Conf Call
Jordanians protest against Israel at funeral of shot teenager
World
Jordanians protest against Israel at funeral of shot teenager
Bharti Airtel posts smallest profit in 18 quarters
Bharti Airtel posts smallest profit in 18 quarters
July 25, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar expects some headwinds to profitability in 2H - Conf Call

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar expects higher steel costs to pressure material cost in 2H - Conference Call

* Caterpillar expects construction industries sales for 2017 to be up 10-15 percent, up from flat to 5 percent up - Conference Call

* Caterpillar expects resources industries sales for 2017 to be up 20-25 percent, up from previous forecast of 10-15 percent increase - Conference Call

* Caterpillar expects energy & transportation sales for 2017 to be up 5-10 percent, up from previous forecast of about flat - Conference Call

* Caterpillar says order rates were strong in the quarter, with all regions seeing an improvement from a year ago - Conference Call

* Caterpillar says while resource industries has started to recover, sales volumes remain at historically low level - Conference Call

* Caterpillar expects some price pressure in the back half of the year, especially North America

* Caterpillar says U.S. in need of infrastructure investment, passage of federal infrastructure bill would be positive for our country and our business

* Caterpillar expects some headwinds to profitability in 2H

* Caterpillar expects shipments to North American gas compression customers to be higher in the second half

* Caterpillar says seeing healthy demand for mining equipment but off a very low level Further company coverage:

