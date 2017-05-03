BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar Inc - On Feb 17, co was notified by U.S. SEC that it concluded its investigation relating to co's acquisition of Bucyrus International, related matters
* Caterpillar Inc - SEC notified co that it did not intend to recommend an enforcement action against Caterpillar in these matters
* Caterpillar - Search and seizure warrants at co's three facilities in March concern both tax and export activities, and related to ongoing grand jury investigation
* Caterpillar - Currently believe that the matter will not have material adverse effect on co’s consolidated results of operations, financial position or liquidity Source text: (bit.ly/2p92E82) Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results