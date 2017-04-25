BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 sales $9.822 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.11 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.10
* Q1 earnings per share $1.28 excluding items
* Caterpillar Inc - at end of Q1 of 2017, past dues at CAT financial were 2.64 percent, compared with 2.78 percent at end of q1 of 2016
* Caterpillar Inc - for full year of 2017, Caterpillar expects profit per share of about $2.10 at midpoint of sales and revenues outlook range
* Caterpillar - restructuring costs expected in 2017 significantly higher than prior outlook primarily due to ongoing manufacturing facility consolidations
* Caterpillar Inc - during Q1 of 2017, we incurred $752 million of restructuring costs
* Caterpillar Inc - dealer machine and engine inventories increased about $200 million in Q1 of 2017, compared to an increase of about $300 million in Q1 of 2016
* Caterpillar Inc - as of March 31, 2017, CAT financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $346 million compared with $340 million at march 31, 2016
* Caterpillar says as a result of a stronger than expected start to year, company's expectations for full-year 2017 sales and revenues have increased
* Says current sales and revenues outlook is now a range of $38 billion to $41 billion with a midpoint of $39.5 billion
* Caterpillar Inc - Caterpillar Worldwide, full-time employment was about 95,300 at end of q1 of 2017, compared with about 101,400 at end of Q1 of 2016
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.26, revenue view $38.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Caterpillar Inc - during Q1 of 2017, approximately $670 million chareges were related to manufacturing facility in Gosselies, Belgium
* Caterpillar Inc - at end of Q1 of 2017, order backlog was about $14.8 billion, a $2.7 billion increase from end of 2016
* Says expects to incur about $1.25 billion of restructuring costs in 2017, an increase of $750 million from prior outlook
* Caterpillar Inc - there are "encouraging" signs, with promising quoting activity in many of markets we serve
* Caterpillar - on March 27, co informed belgian authorities of decision to proceed to collective dismissal, which will lead to closure of Gosselies site
* Says "there continues to be uncertainty across globe, potential for volatility in commodity prices, and weakness in key markets"
* Caterpillar - closure of Gosselies site will impact about 2,000 employees
* Caterpillar Inc - production operations at Gosselies are expected to end by mid-year 2017
* Caterpillar - Q1 2017 restructuring costs also include charges related to decision to move production from Aurora facility into other U.S. facilities
* Caterpillar - 2017 restructuring costs expectation includes restructuring costs for manufacturing facilities in Gosselies, Belgium, Aurora, Illinois
* Caterpillar - for 2017, current outlook includes short-term incentive compensation expense of about $950 million, up from $750 million in previous outlook
* Caterpillar Inc says is seeing signs of recovery in several of industries it serves
* Caterpillar Inc - sees 2017 profit per share excluding restructuring costs $3.75
* Caterpillar Inc - expects to incur additional restructuring costs during remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
