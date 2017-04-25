BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Caterpillar Inc:
* Caterpillar reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 sales $9.822 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.11 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $1.28 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says current sales and revenues outlook for FY 2017 is now a range of $38 billion to $41 billion with a midpoint of $39.5 billion
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.10
* Says for full year of 2017, Caterpillar expects profit per share of about $2.10 at midpoint of sales and revenues outlook range
* Says restructuring costs expected in 2017 significantly higher than prior outlook primarily due to ongoing manufacturing facility consolidations
* Says during Q1 of 2017, co incurred $752 million of restructuring costs
* Says dealer machine and engine inventories increased about $200 million in Q1 of 2017, compared to an increase of about $300 million in Q1 of 2016
* Says as of March 31, 2017, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $346 million compared with $340 million at March 31, 2016
* Says at end of Q1 of 2017, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.64 percent, compared with 2.78 percent at end of Q1 of 2016
* Says restructuring costs expected in 2017 are significantly higher than prior outlook primarily due to ongoing manufacturing facility consolidations
* Says Caterpillar worldwide, full-time employment was about 95,300 at end of Q1 of 2017, compared with about 101,400 at end of Q1 of 2016
* Says as a result of a stronger than expected start to year, company's expectations for full-year 2017 sales and revenues have increased
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.26, revenue view $38.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says during Q1 of 2017, approximately $670 million charges were related to manufacturing facility in Gosselies, Belgium
* Says at end of Q1 of 2017, order backlog was about $14.8 billion, a $2.7 billion increase from end of 2016
* Says expects to incur about $1.25 billion of restructuring costs in 2017, an increase of $750 million from prior outlook
* Says there are "encouraging" signs, with promising quoting activity in many of markets we serve
* Says on March 27, co informed Belgian authorities of decision to proceed to collective dismissal, which will lead to closure of Gosselies site
* Says "there continues to be uncertainty across globe, potential for volatility in commodity prices, and weakness in key markets"
* Says closure of Gosselies site will impact about 2,000 employees
* Says production operations at Gosselies are expected to end by mid-year 2017
* Says Q1 2017 restructuring costs also include charges related to decision to move production from aurora facility into other U.S. facilities
* Says 2017 restructuring costs expectation includes restructuring costs for manufacturing facilities in Gosselies, Belgium, Aurora, Illinois
* Says for 2017, current outlook includes short-term incentive compensation expense of about $950 million, up from $750 million in previous outlook
* Says is seeing signs of recovery in several of industries it serves
* Sees 2017 profit per share excluding restructuring costs $3.75
* Says expects to incur additional restructuring costs during remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
