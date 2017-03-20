March 20 Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar inc - world dealer reported retail sales of
machines for 3-month rolling period ended feb down 1 percent
* Caterpillar inc says north america machines retail sales
for 3-month rolling period ended feb were down 10 percent
* Caterpillar inc says latin america machines retail sales
for 3-month rolling period ended feb were down 21 percent
* Caterpillar inc - asia/pacific reported retail sales of
machines for 3-month rolling period ended feb up 39 percent
