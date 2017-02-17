Feb 17 Caterpillar Inc

* World dealer reported retail sales of machines for 3-month rolling period ended January down 8 percent

* North America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended January down 13 percent

* Latam dealer reported retail sales of machines for 3-month rolling period ended January down 29 percent

* Asia/pacific dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended Jan up 26%