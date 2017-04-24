BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar inc says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended march were up 1 percent
* Caterpillar inc says north america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended march 2017 were down 13 percent
* Caterpillar inc says latin america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended march were down 25 percent
* Caterpillar inc says asia/pacific machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended march were up 46 percent - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results