a day ago
BRIEF-Caterpillar says world machines retail sales up 7 pct
July 24, 2017 / 1:14 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar says world machines retail sales up 7 pct

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* Says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended June up 7 percent

* Caterpillar Inc says Latin America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended June up 3 percent - SEC filing

* Caterpillar Inc says Asia/Pacific machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended June up 40 percent

* Caterpillar Inc says North America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended June, up 2 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2usfqBR) Further company coverage:

