Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar inc says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended may up 8 percent
* Caterpillar inc says north america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended may up 2 percent
* Caterpillar inc says asia/pacific machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended may up 49 percent
* Caterpillar inc says latin america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended may down 15 percent Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sOZNGG) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.