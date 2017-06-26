BRIEF-ZTE signs agreement to buy land site for 3.5 bln yuan in Shenzhen
* Says it signs agreement to buy land site for 3.5 billion yuan ($513.72 million) in Shenzhen
June 26 Cathay General Bancorp:
* Cathay General Bancorp announces extension of end date for Sinopac Bancorp acquisition
* Cathay General Bancorp - Cathay and Bank Sinopac Co agreed to extend "end date" under stock purchase agreement from July 8, 2017 to Sept 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures through private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2thV3tJ Further company coverage: