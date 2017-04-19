BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Cathay General Bancorp:
* Cathay general bancorp announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.61
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cathay General Bancorp - net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $9.7 million, or 9.5 pct, to $112.1 million during q1 of 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.