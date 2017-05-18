AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20-year industry demand forecast to $6 trillion
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
May 18 Cato Corp
* Cato reports decline in 1Q EPS
* Q1 earnings per share $0.85
* Q1 sales fell 17 percent to $237.7 million
* Company's same-store sales for quarter decreased 17 pct to last year
* "it is taking longer to work through these issues than expected and remainder of year will be impacted"
* "we expect earnings for year to be below last year."
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources