BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Cato Corp:
* Cato reports april same-store sales down 2%
* April sales fell 2 percent to $80.6 million
* Q1 sales fell 17 percent to $237.7 million
* April same store sales fell 2 percent
* Says negative sales trends persisted throughout march and april as we continued to work through our merchandise assortment missteps
* Says still expect q1 earnings to be significantly less than last year
* Says april sales were impacted by shift of easter from march last year to april this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: