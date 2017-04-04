April 4 Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione Sc:

* Board has resolved to exercise its right to sell to Banca Popolare di Vicenza its holdings in share capital of Berica Vita, Cattolica Life and ABC Assicura

* As of April 4, the value of the put option is equal to 186.1 million euros ($198.48 million)

* On the basis of accounting and actuarial results, the envisaged penalties for the failure to achieve the subsidiaries' underwriting and profitability targets are equal to 8.6 million euros