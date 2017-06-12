BRIEF-Weibo announces receipt of a SAPPRFT notice
* Weibo -became aware of a public notice issued by state administration of press, publication, radio, film and television of people's republic of china
June 12 Cavco Industries Inc:
* Cavco Industries reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year end results
* Q4 revenue rose 11.7 percent to $198 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.19
SINGAPORE, June 22 China has told three major web portals to shut down their video and audio streaming services, saying they carry politically-related material that breaks state rules and social commentary which incites negative opinions.