BRIEF-Teamax Smart City Technology's unit plans management firm, scraps plan to buy property assets
* Says unit plans to set up investment management firm worth 200 million yuan ($29.28 million) with partners
May 4 Cayman Tung Ling Co Ltd :
* Says co' unit Piyo Piyo (Samoa) International Co Ltd buys 4.1 million shares of Hong Kong-based firm at $4.1 million, raising stake in it to 100 percent
