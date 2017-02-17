BRIEF-Tomasz Walus new CEO of TXM, cos' management board dismissed
* TOMASZ WALUS APPOINTED CO'S NEW CEO, REPLACES ON THIS POSITION LECH PRZEMIENIECKI
Feb 17 CB Industrial Product Holding Bhd
* Unit received letter of acceptance dated 6 Feb From Pt. Lifere Agro Kapuas, a unit of United Malacca Berhad
* Letter of acceptance on contract for civil works from unit of United Malacca worth 67 million rgt
* Deal expected to contribute positively to earnings of CBIPH group for financial years ending 31 Dec 2017 and 31 Dec 2018 Source text *(bit.ly/2lS8Pz8) Further company coverage:
* TOMASZ WALUS APPOINTED CO'S NEW CEO, REPLACES ON THIS POSITION LECH PRZEMIENIECKI
* March quarter profit 7.9 million rupees versus 2.1 million rupees year ago