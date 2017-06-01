American Airlines says Qatar Airways interested in buying 10 pct stake
June 22 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday Qatar Airways had expressed interest in buying a 10 percent stake in the U.S. airline.
June 1 Cbak Energy Technology Inc
* Cbak energy technology inc - on may 31, 2017, co entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors - sec filing
* Cbak energy technology-pursuant to agreement, co agreed to issue an aggregate of 6.4 million shares of common stockat a purchase price of $1.50 per share Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qLccGo) Further company coverage:
June 22 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday Qatar Airways had expressed interest in buying a 10 percent stake in the U.S. airline.
* Clearford announces results of shareholder vote and new strategic acquisition business plan