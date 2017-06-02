BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 2 C.Banner International Holdings Ltd
* On 19 May 2017, Xuzhou C.Banner entered into jv agreement with Madden Asia for establishment of jv company
* Jv company is owned as to 50% by Xuzhou C.Banner and as to 50% by Madden Asia
* Initial registered capital of jv company is US$5.1 million which may further be increased to up to US$30.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
