June 2 C.Banner International Holdings Ltd

* On 19 May 2017, Xuzhou C.Banner entered into jv agreement with Madden Asia for establishment of jv company

* Jv company is owned as to 50% by Xuzhou C.Banner and as to 50% by Madden Asia

* Initial registered capital of jv company is US$5.1 million which may further be increased to up to US$30.1 million