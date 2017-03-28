BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 28 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv
* CB&I awarded contract for total ethane cracker project
* Has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $1.3 billion by Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company - contract to provide engineering, procurement, construction for an ethane cracker project located in Port Arthur, Texas
* New Cracker will have an ethylene capacity of one million metric tons per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.