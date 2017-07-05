FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CB&I awarded storage tank contract by Venture Global LNG
July 5, 2017 / 12:26 PM

BRIEF-CB&I awarded storage tank contract by Venture Global LNG

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv:

* CB&I awarded storage tank contract by Venture Global LNG

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV- awarded contract valued at nearly $200 million by Venture Global LNG, U.S. based liquefied natural gas export company

* Chicago Bridge & Iron-under contract co to provide, on turn-key basis, 2 single-containment LNG storage tanks; construction of tanks expected to begin in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

