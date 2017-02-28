Feb 28 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv

* cb&i reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 revenue of $9.5 billion - $10.5 billion

* Sees 2017 earnings per share of $4.00 - $4.60

* Qtrly total revenue $2.54 billion versus $2.77 billion last year

* Q4 revenue view $2.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.53, revenue view $10.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S