BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Cbiz Inc
* Cbiz reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue rose 7.7 percent to $241.5 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 6 to 8 percent
* Q1 same store sales rose 2.1 percent
* 2017 earnings per diluted share is expected to increase within a range of 8% to 10% over $0.76 reported for 2016
* Cbiz inc sees says fy 2017 earnings per diluted share is expected to increase within a range of 8% to 10%
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $242.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $845.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.