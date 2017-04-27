April 27 Cbiz Inc

* Cbiz reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue rose 7.7 percent to $241.5 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 6 to 8 percent

* Q1 same store sales rose 2.1 percent

* 2017 earnings per diluted share is expected to increase within a range of 8% to 10% over $0.76 reported for 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $242.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

