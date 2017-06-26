Armenia cenbank keeps key refinancing rate unchanged at 6 pct
YEREVAN, June 27 Armenia's central bank said on Tuesday it had decided to keep its refinancing rate unchanged at 6 percent.
June 26 CBOE Holdings Inc:
* CBOE Holdings announces pricing of senior notes offering
* CBOE Holdings Inc - priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of its 1.950% senior notes due 2019
* CBOE Holdings Inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay amounts outstanding under its term loan facility.
* CBOE Holdings Inc - estimates that net proceeds from offering will be approximately $298 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Raised 500 million rupees by issue of NCD's on private placement basis.