June 26 CBOE Holdings Inc:

* CBOE Holdings announces pricing of senior notes offering

* CBOE Holdings Inc - priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of its 1.950% senior notes due 2019

* CBOE Holdings Inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay amounts outstanding under its term loan facility.

* CBOE Holdings Inc - estimates that net proceeds from offering will be approximately $298 million