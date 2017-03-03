BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 CBOE Holdings Inc:
* CBOE Holdings Inc - plans to list options on Snap Inc, parent company of picture-taking and sharing mobile app Snapchat
* CBOE Holdings Inc says CBOE Holdings anticipates trading in options on snap will begin on March 10
* CBOE Holdings - plans to list snap options on Chicago board options exchange, C2 options exchange, BATS' BZX options and BATS' EDGX options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.