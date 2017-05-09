May 9 CBOE Holdings Inc:

* CBOE Holdings reports first-quarter 2017 results; reported results include bats effective march 1

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CBOE Holdings inc qtrly non-gaap adjusted diluted eps of $0.78

* CBOE Holdings - bats integration on track

* CBOE ees 2017 capital expenditures are projected to be in range of $55 million to $60 million

* CBOE qtrly gaap total revenues less cost of revenues was $193.4 million, up 35 percent from $143.1 million in prior year

* CBOE sees 2017 adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in range of $415 million to $423 million

* CBOE qtrly excluding bats' net revenue contribution, co's organic net revenue was $154.2 million, up $11.1 million or 8 percent

* CBOE - reduced debt incurred in connection with bats acquisition by $150 million during quarter

* CBOE qtrly pro forma net revenue was $265.3 million, up $10.1 million or 4 percent from $255.2 million in prior year period

* Q1 revenue view $200.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: