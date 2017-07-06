FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 12 hours
BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports June 2017 trading volume
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2017 / 9:00 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports June 2017 trading volume

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc

* CBOE Holdings reports June 2017 trading volume

* CBOE Holdings Inc - currently expects average revenue per contract (RPC) for q2 2017 to be in line with amounts for two-months ended may 31, 2017

* CBOE Holdings Inc - second-quarter RPC for futures is expected to be slightly lower than amount for two-months ended may 31, 2017

* Options total volume for June 2017 was 151.7 million versus 149.7 million for June 2016

* CBOE Holdings Inc - June 2017 futures total volume was 6.9 million, down 3 percent

* CBOE Holdings Inc - June total volume of u.s. Equities matched 30,521 million versus 33,935‍ million​

* CBOE Holdings Inc - June 2017 futures total adv was 313,000 versus 323,000 in June 2016

* Options total ADV for June 2017 was 6.9 million versus 6.8 million for June 2016

* Cboe holdings inc - June 2017 u.s equities matched total adv was 1,387 million shares, down 10.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.