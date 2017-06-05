June 5 CBOE Holdings Inc:

* May 2017 OPTIONS total trading volume of 154.9 million, up 29.1 percent

* May 2017 FUTURES total trading volume of 6.7 million versus 4.8 million in May 2016

* May 2017 OPTIONS total ADV of 7.0 million, up 23.2 percent

* May 2017 FUTURES total ADV of 305,000 versus 229,000 in may 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: