Three killed in gun attack on bank in Kenyan northeast - police
NAIROBI, June 23 Attackers shot and killed three people in a raid on a commercial bank in northeast Kenya's on Friday, police said.
June 5 CBOE Holdings Inc:
* May 2017 OPTIONS total trading volume of 154.9 million, up 29.1 percent
* May 2017 FUTURES total trading volume of 6.7 million versus 4.8 million in May 2016
* May 2017 OPTIONS total ADV of 7.0 million, up 23.2 percent
* May 2017 FUTURES total ADV of 305,000 versus 229,000 in may 2016
* Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23