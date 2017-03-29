BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 CBOE Holdings Inc:
* CBOE Holdings- CBOE futures exchange will be first of CBOE holdings exchanges to migrate onto BATS technology platform, expected switch-over on Feb 25,2018
* All CBOE and BATS exchanges will continue to operate normally throughout migration process
* CBOE trading floor will remain open to serve CBOE's options market
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.