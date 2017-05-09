BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 CBS Corp:
* CBS Corporation and CBS affiliate board announce new wide-ranging agreement
* CBS Corp says specific terms of agreement were not disclosed
* CBS Corp says deal addresses affiliates' continued participation in cbs all access, additional opportunities to participate in over-the-top platforms
* CBS Corp - new deal establishes a framework for distribution of local signals on Google's Youtube TV, Hulu's new television streaming service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.