BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 CBS Corp:
* CBS Corp says qtrly advertising revenue $1,603 million versus $2,342 million last year
* CBS Corp qtrly entertainment revenue $2,347 million versus $2,587 million last year
* CBS Corp - "in two weeks we will unveil our new primetime schedule on CBS television network"
* CBS Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.04 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $1.09 from continuing operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.61
* Q1 revenue $3.34 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.27 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering