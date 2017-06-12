BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix announces executive transition plans
* Says Antony Mattessich to assume CEO role in September 2017
June 12 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:
* CBS and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc announce affiliation agreement renewals
* New deal also includes renewal of participation in CBS all access
* Sinclair & CBS agreed to assign Tribune's CBS affiliation agreements to Sinclair upon planned closing of merger
* Announced a multi-year deal that renews station affiliation agreements for four of its owned or operated stations
* Deal renews agreements for KUTV in Salt Lake City, Utah; Keye in Austin, Texas; WSBT in South Bend, Ind.; WGFL in Gainesville, Fla Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
