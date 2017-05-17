BRIEF-Orotongroup explores options for sale of Co
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
May 17 C&C Group CEO Stephen Glancey
* says most UK retailers 'quite nervous in terms of outlook for the next two years in terms of consumer spend' due to inflation and 'post-brexit hangover'
* says ready to exploit any M&A opportunities arising due to consumer downturn in UK; focus is on 'multi-beverage space' in UK and Ireland
* says seeing some pricing improvements in UK and Ireland for first time in five years
* says Brexit preparations focused on duty regime, transport. No plans to shift production capacity Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage: