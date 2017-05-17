BRIEF-Orotongroup explores options for sale of Co
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
May 17 C&C Group Plc
* Operating profit of eur 95.0 million in line with prior year
* Volume growth in core brands (Bulmers, Magners, Tennent's) of +2.6%
* Operating margin improvement of 1.1 ppts to 17.0% following completion of rationalisation and efficiency programme
* Group net revenue of eur 559.5 million declined 6.9% on prior year
* Adjusted diluted EPS increased 8.7% to 23.8 cent per share
* Proposed final dividend increase of 5% to 9.37 cent per share
* FY 2018 has started in line with expectations but we do remain cautious given outlook for consumer across our markets
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji