BRIEF-C&C warns sterling rate could negatively impact FY performance
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 6, 2017 / 6:47 AM / in a day

BRIEF-C&C warns sterling rate could negatively impact FY performance

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - C&C Group Plc

* Underlying trading across core markets satisfactory and in line with our expectations

* In Ireland, overall trade has been subdued against strong comparatives with beer and cider in year on year decline

* GB cider volumes are tracking slightly behind target; anticipated will normalise through key summer trading months.

* If current euro-sterling exchange rates are sustained, our financial performance for full year will be negatively impacted on account of currency movements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

