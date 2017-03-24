BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 24 Ccn-tech Pcl:
* Appointed Samerkun Thiengtham as the chairman of the board
* Appointed Sithidej Mayalarp as chief executive officer
* Thiengtham to replace Somboon Arakmongkol as chairman
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing