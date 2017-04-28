Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 CCOOP Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.28 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pp9l6X
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.