New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 CCT Fortis
* Discloseable Transaction - Disposal Of Property
* Vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company entered into provisional S&P agreement with East Base Limited
* Deal pursuant to which vendor will sell property to purchaser at a consideration of HK$145.5 million
* Net proceed will be applied to repay outstanding mortgage loan and balance applied for working capital and other possible investment opportunities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.