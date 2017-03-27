BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 CCT Land Holdings Ltd:
* Fy net loss attributable to owners of parent was HK$150 million, increased by 102.7%
* Does not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016
* Fy revenue of group's continuing operations declined 8.2% to HK$735 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: