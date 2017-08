Aug 1 (Reuters) - C&D International Investment Group Ltd :

* Zhaocheng Construction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into entrusted management service agreement

* Agreement in relation to Jianyang western district ecological city project with Jiaying real estate

* ‍Entrusted management service fee expected to be no more than RMB70 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: