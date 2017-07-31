FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 hours ago
BRIEF-Cdi Corp to be acquired by Ae Industrial Partners for $8.25 per share in cash
July 31, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Cdi Corp to be acquired by Ae Industrial Partners for $8.25 per share in cash

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Cdi Corp

* Cdi Corp to be acquired by Ae Industrial Partners for $8.25 per share in cash

* Cdi Corp - agreement was unanimously approved by company's board of directors following a review of strategic alternatives

* Cdi Corp - upon completion of transaction, Cdi will become a privately held company

* Cdi Corp - ‍no financing conditions associated with proposed agreement​

* Cdi Corp - ‍shareholders representing 26% of shares outstanding have entered into tender and support agreements​

* Cdi Corp says Aei will commence a tender offer to purchase any and all of outstanding shares of Cdi's common stock for $8.25 per share in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

