May 25 Cdk Global Inc

* Says CFO Al Nietzel resigned

* Cdk global announces cfo transition

* Cdk global inc - ‍lee brunz, will serve as interim cfo​

* Cdk global - has commenced a comprehensive search for a permanent replacement, assisted by crist|kolder associates, a leading executive search firm

* Cdk global inc - ‍brunz previously served as head of finance and controller for cobalt holding company​