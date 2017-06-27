BRIEF-Clairvest says Head Infotech resumed operations for customers outside of Telangana
* Head infotech immediately shut down its operations in response to ordinance
June 27 CDL Hospitality Trusts
* Acquisition And Lease Of Pullman Hotel Munich In Germany
* DBS Trustee Limited through unit entered into a share purchase agreement
* Purchase consideration for acquisition EUR 100.6 million
* Share purchase agreement for acquisition of an effective interest of 94.5 pct in Pullman Hotel Munich
* Acquisition accretive to stapled security holders based on pro forma financial effects of acquisition on distribution per stapled security of CDLHT
* Total acquisition cost will initially be fully-funded through 100.0 pct offshore debt financing through H-REIT's loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Donald Trump will press South Korean President Moon Jae-in to improve trade imbalances with the United States during meetings at the White House on Thursday and Friday, a White House official said.