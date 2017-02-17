Feb 17 CDL Investments New Zealand Ltd :

* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%

* Company has resolved to increase its fully imputed ordinary dividend to 3.0 cents per share

* Fy total revenue & other income $74.5 million versus $47.6 million

