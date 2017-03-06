March 6 CDRL SA:

* Feb. 2017 revenue from sales via retail network 7.7 million zlotys ($1.90 million), up 5 percent year on year

* Feb. 2017 e-commerce revenue 1.2 million zlotys, up 34 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0603 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)