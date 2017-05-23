BRIEF-Forestar says unsolicited proposal from D.R. Horton constitutes “superior proposal”
* Forestar board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from d.r. Horton constitutes a “superior proposal”
May 23 CDW Corp:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* CDW Corp says investigation did not have any impact on company's financial condition or results of operations Source text - bit.ly/2rNL4bj Further company coverage:
* Forestar board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from d.r. Horton constitutes a “superior proposal”
* Inventronics appoints new directors and announces reclassification as a tier 2 issuer on tsx venture exchange